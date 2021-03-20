SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced commencement plans for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.
To ensure a safe environment for all involved in Commencement exercises, Susquehanna will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at three separate times over the weekend of May 15–16.
The ceremonies will take place in the Field House of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
By limiting the number of graduates at each ceremony, the university will be able to safely seat up to four ticketed guests per graduating senior. Commencement will be livestreamed as well as recorded to accommodate those unable to attend in person.
An in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. An additional ceremony may be added if necessary.
