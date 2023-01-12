ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The ecological health of the nation’s largest estuary remains stuck at a low level, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The Annapolis, Md., based environmental group graded the Bay’s overall vitality a D+, the same lackluster mark it got in 2020.

This story was originally published in the Bay Journal and was provided by the Bay Journal News Service.

