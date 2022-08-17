LEWISBURG — he Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-PA), through its Great Places in PA Program, annually designates Great Places.
For 2022, the Great Places categories were Public Spaces and Greenways/Trails. Five nominations achieved a Great Places designation, bringing the total Great Places in PA to 51. Great Places have a sustainable vision for the future and serve as a model for other communities. Having high quality examples of successful planning efforts that build healthy and vibrant communities throughout the commonwealth helps to achieve the chapter’s mission and vision.
Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg was named a 2022 Great Public Space in Pennsylvania. This stream side public space, envisioned through a community planning and design process, serves both environmental and recreational purposes.
A key improvement in the greenway was the complete restoration of Bull Run, including reconnection to the floodplain and creation of wetlands. This reduces flooding, improves water quality, and provides an opportunity for environmental education.
The landscape of the greenway was also enhanced with native grasses, shrubs, and trees, including a riparian buffer and food forest. For recreation, the greenway offers nature based play areas, ADA accessible sidewalks and trails, and accommodates an extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, which connects to Bucknell University.
The greenway is also home to a variety of festivals and concerts that attract visitors throughout the region.
Bull Run Greenway, together with Etna Riverfront Trail and Park in Etna Borough/Allegheny County, comprise the slate of 2022 Great Places in PA in the Public Spaces category.
