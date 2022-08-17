LEWISBURG — he Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-PA), through its Great Places in PA Program, annually designates Great Places.

For 2022, the Great Places categories were Public Spaces and Greenways/Trails. Five nominations achieved a Great Places designation, bringing the total Great Places in PA to 51. Great Places have a sustainable vision for the future and serve as a model for other communities. Having high quality examples of successful planning efforts that build healthy and vibrant communities throughout the commonwealth helps to achieve the chapter’s mission and vision.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.