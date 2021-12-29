HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 24-26.
Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.
Locally, Troop F, which includes barracks in Milton, Stonington, Montoursville and Selinsgrove, reported 28 crashes, one of which was alcohol related. Local enforcement included five DUIs, 57 speed citations, two child seat citations; 1 seat belt citation, 10 seat belt warnings and 31 other citations.
