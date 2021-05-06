Celebration of the Arts lists May 8 events
LEWISBURG — The 2021 Celebration of the Arts finishes its run with a full day of events Saturday, May 8.
Murals of Modern Art Alley tours will be held on the hour at, 10 and 11 a.m., and 1 and 2 p.m. beginning at the corner of North Third Street and Cherry Alley. Registration is required and can be completed at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival/.
Local artist Jim Reid is currently painting the murals in Cherry Alley, inspired by modern art. Participants will spend up to 45 minutes with the artist while he works and explains the murals, answering questions. Reid splits his time between Lewisburg and Barcelona, Spain, creating thought-provoking art.
Cherry Alley will be closed to traffic for safety during all sessions.
A Children’s Garden Fun Workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in Hufnagle Park. Registration is required and can be completed at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival.
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will present art activities that will help kids discover the world native plants and insects. Kids can make seed bombs, pollinator crowns, bug paintings and butterfly feeders. The program is for children age 5 to 12, who must be accompanied by an adult.
All six bands that will perform throughout the summer Music in the Park series will be featured on the Lewisburg Arts Council’s YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Library lists events
McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library has announced a schedule of upcoming activities.
The schedule includes:
• Scavenger Hunt Day, Monday, May 24. Pick up a scavenger hunt list, return it to win a prize.
The library will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
Representatives from Turbotville Borough and Lewis Township are being sought to serve on the library’s board of directors.
Neil Anderson exhibit featured at art bank
MILTON — Neil Anderson’s Traveling the Plane exhibit will be on display through May 8 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Each of the works on view reveal Anderson’s process-driven approach to an intuitive and personal response to nature. Through an orchestration of line, color and space, Anderson creates an overall visual harmony in paintings that reference natural forces, environmental networks, and organic systems. These works are constantly in motion, leading the viewer’s eye in and around the picture plane.
The works in this exhibition are from Anderson’s ongoing series Earth Songs, which started in 2013.
According to Anderson, “each painting in the series is a unique song that celebrates the earth, the ground under our feet. Each of these paintings begins without a preconceived idea of the direction it will take…Ultimately, the meaning of the painting arises from the unexpected occurrences of formal arrangement that happen in the process of working toward a conclusion where all the parts become interdependent.”
Concert schedule announced
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following will be held: June 1, Odyssey; June 8, Flip Side; June 15, CARTS ‘50s-’60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
Blues Association sets annual festival
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
