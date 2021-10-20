LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council authorized posting its proposed 2022 municipal budget at its Tuesday night meeting.
The budget, if adopted at the council meeting of Tuesday, Nov. 16 as is, would raise the total borough tax rate to 13.1 mills from its current rate of 12.7 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would thus see a $40 increase to $1,310 in their annual tax bill.
Five of six individual millage rates would increase in 2022, including the rate for the General Fund (0.19 mills), debt service (0.05), street light fund (0.39), fire protection (0.09) and regional recreation (0.29).
However, the rate for the Shade Tree Fund would decrease 0.075 mills to 0.025 mills.
Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the budget would be posted on the borough website with a printed copy available for review at borough offices.
“We have a lot of projects that we are planning on undertaking next year,” Lowthert added. “Not only street projects but also planning studies.”
Big projects to be completed in 2022 included the Hufnagle Park restroom project, part of a makeover for the park which includes stream bank restoration.
Solicitor Andy Lyons was authorized to prepare and/or advertise the ordinance which would change the millage rates.
Lyons was also directed to prepare a tax resolution regarding realty transfer tax, local services tax and the business privilege tax for 2022.
