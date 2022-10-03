Graham named Employee of the Quarter

MONTOURSVILLE — Cheryl Graham has been namedPennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Graham was recently promoted to purchasing agent for District 3. In this role, she provides procurement guidance on county purchases within the district. She is also responsible for purchasing materials and services for the district along with preparing bid packages. In addition, Cheryl coordinates and prepares contracts and purchase orders.
Prior to serving in this role, Graham was the secretary for the Right-of Way (ROW) Unit, where she provided clerical support for the ROW, Outdoor Advertising, Utilities and Railroad, and Planning and Programming units. She also managed customer concerns through PennDOT’s Customer Concern Center. In addition to her daily duties, she provided back up coverage in the reception area as well as the administrative assistant to the district executive, design unit secretary, and training coordinator.
Graham began her career in District 3 as the receptionist and switchboard operator in 2019, where she greeted visitors as well as business partners who visited the District 3 office building. During her time in this position, she took on additional responsibilities.
Graham lives in Muncy, and has a son and daughter, five grandchildren, and raised three nephews.
