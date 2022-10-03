Graham named Employee of the Quarter
Baker, Maggie

MONTOURSVILLE — Cheryl Graham has been namedPennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Graham was recently promoted to purchasing agent for District 3. In this role, she provides procurement guidance on county purchases within the district. She is also responsible for purchasing materials and services for the district along with preparing bid packages. In addition, Cheryl coordinates and prepares contracts and purchase orders.

