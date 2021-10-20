WATSONTOWN — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 1014 (Brimmer Avenue) in Watsontown, Northumberland County, for patch work.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform patching on Brimmer Avenue near the bridge approach. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.
