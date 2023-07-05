WILLIAMSPORT — Athletic trainers of UPMC in North Central Pa. hosted the fourth annual Student Athlete Perseverance Awards (SAPA) and Champions Cup reception honoring this year’s recipients.

“Knowing that we have a part in student athletes’ performances across the region is humbling. We must do our best for them to do their best,” said Michael Ludwikowski, manager, Outreach Athletic Training, UPMC in North Central Pa. “While we can medically treat them with the highest possible quality of care, it’s their positive attitude and commitment that helps contribute to their overall success in overcoming their injuries. These awards are a fun way to recognize their efforts and triumphs.”

