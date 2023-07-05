WILLIAMSPORT — Athletic trainers of UPMC in North Central Pa. hosted the fourth annual Student Athlete Perseverance Awards (SAPA) and Champions Cup reception honoring this year’s recipients.
“Knowing that we have a part in student athletes’ performances across the region is humbling. We must do our best for them to do their best,” said Michael Ludwikowski, manager, Outreach Athletic Training, UPMC in North Central Pa. “While we can medically treat them with the highest possible quality of care, it’s their positive attitude and commitment that helps contribute to their overall success in overcoming their injuries. These awards are a fun way to recognize their efforts and triumphs.”
Students that earned SAPAs this year showed dedication to a healthy recovery and overcoming an injury to play during the school year. Certified athletic trainers identified and presented the awards to the following athletes:
• Mak Wagner, Bucktail Area High School
• Aiden Palmer, Canton High School
• Carter Ackley, Cowanesque Valley High School
• McKenna Daniels, Loyalsock Township High School
• Coy Bryson, Montgomery Area High School
• Cole Yonkin, Montoursville Area High School
• Braydon Kamerer, Muncy High School
• Gabriel Bellows, North Penn-Liberty and North Penn-Mansfield
• Tyrick Moy, St. John Neumann Regional Academy
• Benjamin Manning, South Williamsport Jr./Sr. High School
• Stella Harney, Sullivan County High School
• Emily Morris, Wellsboro High School
• Lena Lewis, Williamson High School
• Brycen Delker, Williamsport Area High School
The Champions Cup is a fun award that is set up with a fantasy sports format. Local schools elect both boys and girls interscholastic teams they think will have successful athletics seasons for the upcoming year. Schools that accumulate the most points throughout the year win.
This year’s Champions Cup recipients include:
1. Williamsport Area High School
2. Central Mountain High School
3. Jersey Shore High School
1. South Williamsport Jr./Sr. High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.