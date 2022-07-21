As walkers, hikers and bikers make their way onto the crushed limestone gravel of one of Western Pennsylvania’s many trail systems, it might not seem as though they are merging onto an economic highway.

But if they’re stepping onto the Great Allegheny Passage — the trail between Pittsburgh’s Point State Park and Cumberland, Md., — that “highway” generated more than $121 million in economic impacts in 2019, according to a report prepared by national community consulting firm Fourth Economy.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

