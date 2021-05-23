HARRISBURG — Open Stage recently announced 36th season, entitled “Breaking Through.”
In October 2019, Open Stage reopened the facility at 25 N. Court St. after a $500,000 renovation, featuring a brand black box Studio Theater, a modern lobby and bar dubbed The Court Street Cabaret, and a slew of other updates.
The theater was only open for six months before the state shutdown in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has since produced over a dozen virtual productions, and kicked off weekly online shows, such as "My Talented Friends LIVE!," "The Obstructed View," and "Harrisburg Black NewsBeat."
Open Stage has pivoted back to in-person events, with summer classes starting in June and the upcoming production of "Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Judy Garland" opening May 28.
Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move its weekly online shows to Studio Theatre, to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.
The schedule includes: Carole King’s Tapestry Live, July 9-30; "Every Brilliant Thing," by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Sept. 3-26; "White Rabbit Red Rabbit," by Nassim Soleimanpour, Oct. 1-31; "Violet Oakley Unveiled" by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki, Nov. 12-13; "Who’s Holiday!" by Matthew Lombardo, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22; "A Christmas Carol, Dec. 4-23; "Rock/Musical, Jan. 7-16; "The Mad Ones," by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Feb. 12 to March 6; and "Jack and the Giant," April 8-16.
Tickets go on sale May 28 at at openstagehbg.com.
