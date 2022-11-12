Watsontown police
WATSONTOWN — John Decker Jr., 55, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred Nov. 10 in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Watsontown police
WATSONTOWN — John Decker Jr., 55, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred Nov. 10 in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
The charges were filed after police said they arrived to find Decker assaulting someone during a domestic dispute.
He was arrainged before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Possession
WATSONTOWN — Zackery Lebarron, 24, of Muncy, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted Nov. 2.
State Police at Milton
Vehicle vs deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Kathy Pentz, 65, of Muncy, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 7:22 a.m. Nov. 10 along Route 147, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle vs deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Kiley Pentz, 20, of Williamsport, escaped injury when a 2001 Ford Focus she was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 7:50 p.m. Nov. 9 along Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal mischief
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Eleanor Gardner, 82, of Turbotville, reported damage being done to a mailbox.
The incident was reported at 10:26 a.m. Nov. 10 at 17 Gardner Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
Attempted homicide
DECATUR TOWNSHIP — Adam Fink, 28, allegedly fled the scene after troopers said he shot a 20-year-old woman.
The incident occurred at 10:17 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 5800 block of Route 522, Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Troopers said the woman is in stable condition at the Hershey Medical Center.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Pennsylvania State Police at Lewistown at 717-320-1010.
