When I think of Thanksgiving, I think of a time of giving thanks. Then I wonder if I have a life filled with Thanksgiving like I could have. Really, I know there is plenty of room for growth in that area.

I wonder what a life filled with Thanksgiving would actually look like? I was impressed with a picture at school which colored and hung on the wall as a part of their Thanksgiving decor. It said, “Thanksgiving is an attitude of gratitude that becomes an expression of the heart.”

