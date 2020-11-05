KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Kelly Township man with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault after an incident which they said also involved a firearm.
The report of the domestic incident came in at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 490 Gessner Road, Kelly Township.
Papers filed alleged that Chad A. Dunkle, 45, of that address, admitted there was a verbal argument between family members purportedly over a daughter moving.
The filing claimed Dunkle also admitted to pulling out a handgun during the course of the argument, but told troopers he never raised it above his waist.
However, witnesses told troopers they saw Dunkle call a nephew, chamber a round in the handgun and put it close to the head of the nephew.
Dunkle was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on Thursday, Nov. 12 in Lewisburg.
