YORK SPRINGS — As my family and I stepped inside the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing on Saturday morning, we were greeted by two smiling ladies who asked if this was our first visit to the museum.
I explained to the ladies — museum volunteers — that I met Lynn Paxton several weeks prior in Milton. My encounter with him encouraged me to visit the museum — located off of Latimore Road, just off of Route 15 south of Harrisburg — for the first time.
As I walked through the museum, I discovered it is a true treasure trove of Central Pennsylvania and nationwide auto racing history.
Filled with old race cars, historic trophies and vintage racing photographs, at one point in the visit I told one of the museum volunteers the facility reminded me of the museum at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Paxton, the museum’s curator, visited Milton in October to accept items donated to the museum by Diane Specht, a resident of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center whose husband recently passed away. It was his memorabilia that she donated to the museum.
While covering that visit, Paxton offered to give a personal tour of the museum to me if I ever stopped by. While Paxton was not at the museum on Saturday, his impact on the facility was obvious as one of the cars he drove is predominantly displayed.
Paxton raced from 1961 through 1983. While I recognized his name when I met him in Milton, after that encounter I did a little more research and soon discovered his impressive racing resume includes multiple World of Outlaws sprint car wins, and track championships at various Central Pennsylvania dirt tracks, including Selinsgrove, Port Royal and Williams Grove speedways.
During his visit to Milton, Paxton shared with me that the museum has roots dating back to 1974, when former driver Jack Gunn started what he described as “an old-timers club.”
After Gunn passed away in 1980, Paxton and others involved with the group started discussing ways to keep the gatherings alive.
Soon, a 15-member board of directors was established, and the former Latimore Valley Fairgrounds in York Springs was purchased. The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing was developed there, and is now a 25,000-square-foot facility.
Paxton also told me the first midget car driven by Mario Andretti — a legendary resident of the Lehigh Valley who has won in Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR — is on display at the museum.
That car — a small, yellow 3/4 midget car which almost looks like a toy — is predominantly displayed at the museum as it’s the first thing you’ll notice when you walk through the main doors.
A placard with the car notes that it was built in 1950 and features a Triumph 650 motorcycle engine.
Also on display is a car Andretti drove to victory in a USAC sprint car race held in 1964 in Salem, Ind. While the midget is now owned by the museum, the sprint car is owned by Marlin Heller.
Museum volunteers explained to me that the facility features a mix of cars owned by the museum, and some on loan from other facilities or individuals. The museum also loans cars for display to other venues.
Among the museum’s vast collection on display is a car once driven by Ted Horn, who won three-consecutive IndyCar championships between 1946 and 1948.
Other cars featured include a drag race car once wheeled by Bruce Larson, one of Steve Kinser’s World of Outlaws sprint cars, and a McDonald’s-sponsored car which had been driven by 1988 NASCAR champion Bill Elliott.
As I marveled at the many older race cars on display — and took note of their huge steering wheels — I mentioned to one of the museum volunteers that the cars must’ve been incredibly difficult to drive.
The volunteer shared with me that she was interested to learn some of the earlier USAC Silver Crown cars used drag racing tires, with grooves that were hand cut in the tires by drivers and crew members.
Like all volunteers at the museum, this lady was clearly passionate about racing. She told me she lives in Gettysburg and started volunteering at the museum after she retired.
The lady noted that it’s interesting she lives in Gettysburg as she is very interested in history, but not U.S. history. Her interest is in auto racing history.
Preserving the history of motorsports for generations to come is a clear focus of the museum. One of the volunteers gave my 2-year-old son a die-cast race car. I thanked them for the car and she said to me “This is what we’re all about here, preserving this for the kids. They are our future.”
She expressed a hope that future generations will carry on the preservation of the museum’s history. I’m sure that will occur as an interest in racing history is immediately stirred when stepping inside the facility. My 2 year old was even interested in what he saw.
As we left, my wife — whose only knowledge of auto racing is that Kevin Harvick wins a lot of NASCAR races which I watch on television — asked two questions.
First, she asked why we didn’t have to pay to get into the facility. I explained to her that while the museum is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations, it’s free to attend as those involved with the museum want to preserve and share racing’s rich history.
Second, she asked how much the ladies that work at the museum are paid. I explained that they’re volunteers, they give their time at the museum because they’re passionate about racing history.
The passion those involved with the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will be evident by anyone who visits the facility, as you’ll find yourself immersed in racing history which was put together and maintained by individuals who truly want to preserve racing history.
For more information on the museum, visit emmr.org.
