GETTYSBURG — A World War II Veterans Reunion will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 845 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg.
The event will feature a free luncheon for World War II veterans and one guest, and free tours of the World War II Museum.
