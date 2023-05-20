MILTON — Translated from Spanish, casa de fe means house of hope.
On Saturday, May 27, a new restaurant — with an international flair — will open in the heart of downtown Milton, with a goal of serving hope.
Casa de Fe Restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 21 Broadway St., Milton.
"More than a restaurant, for preparing food, I want this to be a place of cooking for God," said business owner Yahaira Ramirez. "I am always going to be here to give love... to show the love of God that we deserve."
Ramirez moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic on July 21, 2015. She came with her husband, Juan Gil, and daughters Leonessy Rolffot, Yaidelina Gil and Yederlin Gil.
The family will be working together to operate the restaurant, which will serve authentic Dominican food. Ramirez' uncle, Juan de la Cruz Alejando, is a professional chef who will be leading the preparation of the dishes to be served.
Rolffot explained that while her parents liked the Dominican Republic, the economy there was fragile when her parents opted to immigrate to the United States.
"They wanted a good environment to raise three daughters," Rolffot said.
They opted to settle in the Watsontown area as it has similarities to the area of the Dominican Republic where the family lied.
"Watsontown, they like how quiet it is," Rolffot said. "The environment is similar to Dominican Republic. It's quiet. They don't like the city."
While in the Dominican Republic, Juan Gil worked at a job that consisted of long hours. Ramirez ended up taking a job cooking food for her husband and his co-workers.
"She always has to have some spice in her food," Rolffot said, of her mother.
Since moving to the United States, Ramirez has continued cooking Dominican food.
As a fundraiser for various missions the family supports in their home country, Ramriez has been preparing and selling Dominican dishes to friends and acquaintances.
Ramirez said some of the profit earned through her new restaurant will go to supporting missions in the Dominican Republic.
The family has provided food, clothing, medicine and toys for Dominicans in need.
"We try to connect with different pastors from (Dominican Republic)," Ramirez said, while explaining how the items are distributed to those in need.
"We believe the kids are the great part of the future of the church," Rolffot said. "We help older people because they are important."
Ramirez describes the process of opening a restaurant in the United States as "stressful."
"We didn't know the laws," she said. "There are so many laws to open a restaurant."
The family was able to navigate through the regulations, and recently gained approval from the Department of Health to open.
Ramirez said the food will be displayed buffet style.
"We will have a lot of food, not just rice, chicken," she said. "It will be all Dominican."
After seeing the food choices available, patrons will place their order and be seated.
"We will plate your food, bring it to your table," Rolffot explained. "You can come in, get your food and not have to wait."
Ramirez' uncle will be managing the preparation and service of the food.
"He knows how to management the measurements, the amount of people that are going to be here (to eat)," Ramirez explained.
The decision to open its business — and the name — came to Ramirez through prayer.
"She always prays to God," Rolffot said, of her mother. "She never takes any decision without praying first to God."
Ramirez said the business will be family owned and operated. Patrons will be treated with respect, and they expect the same in return.
"More than the food, I want people to enjoy the food service," Ramirez said. "I hope people feel in the atmosphere, something is different than other restaurants."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.