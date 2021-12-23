LEWISBURG — There will be no change to tax rates, but Lewisburg Borough Council corrected a rate-related error not noticed when the 2022 budget was adopted in November.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the rates were advertised correctly and council anticipated they were adopting the rates as advertised. But millage rates in both the budget adoption motion and the millage rate motion were incorrect.
“What we had to do was to correct the motion,” Lowthert said. “The intent was to adopt the millage rates that were advetised, the ones that were listed on the agenda (Tuesday) night. It was a simple clerical error that nobody caught ahead of time. I can’t believe it got through.”
The final budget and tax millage rates as adopted are now in agreement with the corrected motion from that meeting’s agenda (Total 13.1 mills, general fund 10.275, debt service 0.5, street lighting 0.800; fire protection 1, shade tree 0.025, regional recreation 0.500.
A portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was designated as an incentive for borough employees to get vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.
Lowthert said the borough Administration/Finance Committee did not favor offering bonuses for working the early part of the pandemic as the borough did not lay off employees. But he noted that council felt it was important for employees to become vaccinated as they often interact with the public.
“We don’t know for certain, but we believe about 75% of borough employees are vaccinated,” Lowthert said. “But we believe the booster rate is probably less than 50%.”
Current full-time employees who confirm their vaccination and booster status with an original card by Friday, July 29 will get $1,000. Part time employees will receive $500.
A $4,640 purchase of a portable radar speed detection sign was approved for recording speeds and maintaining traffic counts on borough roadways. It will display the speed of a vehicle as it approaches the sign.
Lowthert said the sign would not be used for enforcement nor would the type of vehicle be recorded, but the purchase was made in response to questions about how fast motorists are actually traveling on borough streets.
Other action by council included accepting and approving first responder-themed playground equipment from PlayPower/Playworld for the Kidsburg portion of Hufnagle Park. It honors professional and volunteer fire companies that responded Tuesday, May 4 to a fire at the Lewisburg Playworld manufacturing facility.
Council also approved relocation of the most recent playground equipment from Kidsburg to Wolfe Field. The $39,150 proposal by Willow Playworks will see the current equipment move to an area east of the Wolfe Field concession stand.
Lowthert noted a $24,200 contract with McTish, Kunkel and Associates was approved for engineering services for a storm water pipe replacement proposal from Front Street to a bridge over a creek. A replacement of the metal roof with a shingle roof at the borough warehouse at 101 N. Fifth St. was also put out for bid.
Historical Architecture and Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness were approved for Samantha Kratzer and Jon Cataldi, 323 Market St. (signage), Lawrence Rose, 211 N. Third St. (windows), Highland and York, LLC, 240 N. Third St. (renovations), Justin Grenoble, 106 South Second St. (roof) and Anthony Russo, 622 Saint Catharine St. (renovations).
Board, authority and committee assignments were approved including Jordi Comas as Borough Council representative to Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (Term expires Dec. 31, 2024), Dana Bosak to BVRA (Dec. 31, 2026), Ted Strosser to HARB (Dec. 31, 2024), David Heayn to HARB (Dec. 31, 2024) , Bina Trahan to the Planning Commission (Dec. 31, 2025), Michael Brody to the Shade Tree Commission (Dec. 31, 2026).
Comas was also named the as the Borough Council Representative to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission BVRPC through Dec. 31, 2023. Judy Wagner was named BVRPC civilian representative through Dec. 31, 2022 and Marlene Lira was named council/civilian representative through Dec. 31, 2022. Kendy Alvarez was named borough alternate to the BVRPC through Dec. 31, 2023.
Robert Lack was named to the Zoning Hearing Board through Dec. 31, 2024, Daniel DeFebbo was named alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board (Dec. 31, 2023), Trey Casimir to the Vacancy Board (Dec. 31, 2023). Alan Zeigler to the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority (Dec. 31, 2026),
Alvarez will represent the borough on the Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) board as mayor (no expiration). Dianne Powers and Debra Sulai, council members, were also named to the LN board through Dec. 31, 2024.
