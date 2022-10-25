MILTON — With Milton American Legion Post 71 being temporarily shut down by a Sept. 10 fire, post representatives are hoping to recoup some of the losses during a Halloween party.
The party is slated for 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the post, located at 401 N. Front St., Milton.
Post Cmdr. Denise Ulmer said funds will be used to support repairs at the legion, and the replacement of various items damaged in the fire.
“Our fire damage was luckily contained to part of the building, but there’s so many things we had to throw out, it was like starting over,” Ulmer said.
When the fire struck, Ulmer noted that black smoke had covered and tarnished everything in the building. Anything that was too damaged had to be thrown away.
While the post has since been cleaned up and brought back up to being functional, it’s still in need of assistance.
The American Legion is a non-profit organization which supports veterans.
“This party just seems strange because I’m used to having my guys help do benefits for everybody else,” said Ulmer. “Our logo is ‘for God and country,’ and part of that mainstay is that we help the community.”
The Halloween party will feature a disc jockey who will play music and ask trivia questions in exchange for prizes.
There will also be a costume competition for scariest, best couple, best homemade, prettiest and best overall. A grand prize raffle basket will be offered as well.
Prizes will include gift certificates from area businesses.
“A lot of us that are setting this up have put our own money into it to try to make sure everybody has a good time,” said Ulmer.
In addition to the Halloween party, a trunk or treat will be held for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the legion.
Aside from candy, there will be hotdogs, chips and juice boxes. The motorcycle legion riders, Guardian Alliance, will be helping out and providing various items for the event.
“As soon as (Guardian Alliance) used that word ‘bunch,’ I knew there was gonna be candy coming out the ears of these kids,” said Ulmer.
Ulmer hopes that once American Legion Post 71 recovers its expenses, it go can back to supporting the community.
The Halloween party is adult only. Due to the recent fire, smoking and vaping is banned.
