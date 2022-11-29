Millmont man charge with indecent assault

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Multiple felonies have been filed against a 55-year-old Millmont man in connection with an alleged indecent assault against a 14-year-old girl.
Thomas Dean Tyson Sr. has been charged with felony indecent assault (two counts), felony corruption of minors (three counts) and a misdemeanor indecent assault count.
The charges were filed as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 2013 and 2014 at a residence located along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
According to Megan's Law website, Tyson was registered on the site in 2016 due to a prior aggravated indecent assault charge.
A preliminary hearing for Tyson has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
