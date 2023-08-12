DANVILLE — Montour County is applying to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 housing rehabilitation grant, and interested residents who live within the county limits should apply now to get on the waiting list for the no-cost repairs.
Qualified residents may receive up to $65,000 each for home repairs. The county will provide up to $50,000, as a no-interest loan, which will be forgiven if the property is not sold or transferred for at least five years after the rehabilitation is complete. The county will also provide an additional $15,000 in funding that will be used to do rehabilitation work related to lead-based paint abatement or mitigation, as required.
Montour County has partnered with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to administer the grant. Interested residents may call SEDA-COG to speak with Audrey Frederick at 570-524-4491 ext. 7215.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements.
Modifications for mobility-impaired residents are also eligible within this program. Homeowners must maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing for this service to be received at no cost.
“SEDA-COG manages the entire process for the homeowner,” said Joel Ruch, Housing Rehabilitation Manager of the agency’s Community Services Division. Ruch continued, “We help the homeowner get the necessary home repairs and manage the logistics from start to finish.”
Qualifications include: Must live in Montour County; own the home or have life rights to live in it; meet income qualifications based on household size; be current on all local taxes and municipal utility bills; provide proof of homeowner’s insurance; If located in a flood zone, must provide proof of flood insurance; and live in the home an additional five years.
Additional requirements may apply.
Annual Gross Income Limits, by family size: 1 - $50,900; 2 - $58,150; 3 - $65,400; 4 - $72,650; 5 - $78,500; 6 - $84,300; 7 - $90,100; 8 - $95,900.
