MILTON — The preliminary hearing for three people accused of murdering a man two years ago and burying his body in their back yard has been rescheduled for the second time.
Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, have each been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse.
The three are accused of murdering 54-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II sometime between January and August 2020, wrapping his body in a comforter, and burying it in a wooded area behind their home.
A preliminary hearing for the suspects is now scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
The hearing was initially scheduled for July 27, but pushed back to Aug. 23. It has now been rescheduled for the July date due to a scheduling conflict with officers involved.
According to court documents, Deborah Walker told troopers she witnessed the Huffmans and Koser beat Jameson with a wooden object, before burying the body, sometime between January and August 2020.
Dorothy allegedly admitted her involvement in the case to troopers, with Thomas allegedly directing investigators to the location of the body.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
