MILTON — The preliminary hearing for three people accused of murdering a man two years ago and burying his body in their back yard has been rescheduled for the second time.

Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, have each been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse.

