GREGG TOWNSHIP — Goth lanes of Route 44 are closed between Devitt Camp Road in Gregg Township, Union County, and the Lycoming/Union County line, due to a vehicle crash with downed utility wires, according to PennDOT.
A detour using local roads is in place. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
According to emergency services radio communications, a vehicle fled the scene after striking a utility pole. Fire police from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.