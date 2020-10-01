WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters will hold a free trick-or-treat event for children and their families from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at BB&T Ballpark.
The event will be hosted by Boomer, the Crosscutters mascot, and give children age 14 and under in costume, the opportunity for a fun, safe trick or treating experience. Over a dozen other exhibitors, including some of Boomer’s mascot buddies, are slated to be part of Boomer’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat.
All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicle as they receive treats from the Williamsport Crosscutters and other area businesses.
All exhibitors will be wearing protective masks and gloves. All candy will be individually wrapped and in treat bags.
Those attending the event are asked enter the BB&T Ballpark lot via the Fourth Street entrance only. Cars will exit at the back of the stadium on Beeber Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.