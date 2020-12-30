Today’s feature is the second featuring the challenges area churches are facing with the pandemic. Part one appeared in Tuesday’s edition. The series will continue tomorrow with local reaction.
When the world shut down, many mainline denomination members began rekindling their relationship with the church, according to Victoria Rebeck, the director of connecting ministries of the Susquehanna Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church in Pennsylvania. Morale was higher than ever at the beginning of the pandemic under the heading of being in this together, ministers said. People showed their support by logging on to virtual services.
In fact, remote worship and services seemed to be a saving grace for many churches struggling to bring people together. Although physically apart from their congregations, many pastors said their churches felt closer than they had for years. In some churches, users signed on from around the world to tune into worship, a sign of reassurance for many.
“Who would have guessed it, but we have so many more people,” Rebeck said. “People who probably wouldn’t have walked in the door of the church … are walking to the verge of the church, and it’s fascinating.”
“I would argue that we’re impacting more people now than ever before.”
Scott Schul, senior minister of Grace Lutheran Church in State College
For Scott Schul, the senior minister of Grace Lutheran Church in State College, mainline churches have created stronger connections with members and the surrounding communities than they were able to do under normal circumstances.
“I would argue that we’re impacting more people now than ever before,” said Schul, whose church briefly offered drive-in services after closing in-person worship because of COVID-19.
With mainline churches having difficulty attracting new parishioners, virtual services may have been the thing needed to draw in people who lingered on the idea of joining for years, according to Schul. Rebeck said there isn’t “anxiety” in joining a church virtually, because the concern over being “the new person in a new place” is lost.
“Now you can watch a video or you can listen to the radio. You can see something on Facebook and get a better sense — a less vulnerable sense — whether this is the kind of place for you,” Schul said.
The new faces give promise to mainline church leaders in a difficult time. Additionally, older members who have had challenges getting to church each week in the past, as well as those who have moved to other states, have taken advantage of their ability to tune in through their screens.
“I’m enthused by those early days when I was on those Zoom calls,” Donaldson said. “Some of the older people in their 80s and 90s, they were on Zoom calls.”
The years of steep declines in attendance led to steep declines in funding and donations, making it more difficult than ever to keep churches vibrant in communities across the country. Economic losses forced many churches to reevaluate their structures, as staffing and maintaining the buildings became too costly, according to James Hudnut-Beumler, an American religious history professor at Vanderbilt University.
“You go from two ministers to one minister to a part-time minister — and that’s already happened in rural America where the mainline churches were pretty big,” Hudnut-Beumler said.
Packard described the combination of plummeting attendance and less income as a “vicious cycle.” With fewer dollars, it’s difficult to afford programs to attract and retain members.
Yet, even financially, a glimmer of hope began to shine through with the onslaught of the pandemic. With early morale boosts, many churches have exceeded their expected revenue for the year primarily through donations from the community, hoping to keep the churches safe from the economic doom of the pandemic.
Packard said many parishioners, and some community members not associated with his church, offered parts of their stimulus checks to St. Andrew’s. Some gave checks for $1,200.
Rebeck said the move to virtual services has also forced many churches to institute online giving, which makes it easier for people to donate than ever before.
While next year’s finances may be uncertain, officials like Packard said they have felt assured that they can at least make it through one more year.
Hudnut-Beumler said it’s likely churches have not yet received the full “economic bill” from the pandemic. That could occur when salary cuts begin stacking up and more people lose their jobs.
During national crises and pandemics in the past, such as the Great Depression, Hudnut-Beumler said members felt obliged to “honor their financial pledges” in the first few dim months. However, the economy would eventually fall to lower extremes making it difficult for people to contribute.
“The pandemic is not just a health crisis, which is a problem for churches gathering, but it’s also a looming economic crisis,” Hudnut-Beumler said.
Hudnut-Beumler said mainline churches in the Midwest and South will likely get back to normal one day, because they were doing well before the pandemic. However, the economic and social effects of the pandemic could take its toll in the “over-churched” Northeast, Hudnut-Beumler said, which has historically had more churches in a region than people interested in attending.
Likewise, he added, in the Northwest, people tend to be evangelical or secular, leaving less room for mainline churches.
The key to the churches’ financial future, Hudnut-Beumler said, will depend on the shape of country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
Pastors do acknowledge, however, that they must temper their optimism. As the pandemic has continued, they realize that the numbers are not always making sense. For instance, as church officials became more aware of how Facebook analytics work, they realized that not all the high numbers meant people were attending and staying through their online services.
“There’s probably more information than we even need there. Because it’ll say… like, so many views, per video. Well, a view could be… someone’s scrolling through and it automatically plays for like three seconds,” Packard said. “Then they’ll say ‘people reached’ and have these crazy numbers.”
Some ministers said Zoom fatigue has also started to hit, and enthusiasm for online worship has begun to decline again — and with it the attendance church leadership had been craving for years.
According to Packard, many people stopped participating in regular online services, because they couldn’t handle staring at a screen any longer. Many became “worn out” by autumn. No one really thought online worship would last this long.
“I Zoom in and I started my day off with prayer and with the church,” Donaldson said. “And then it got to be like ‘Oh, this is going to be going on for a really long time.’”
St. Andrew’s reopened for in-person services in June to accommodate this virtual fatigue, but some people are still too worried about the rising number of COVID-19 cases to consider attending a service in person.
Others are not interested in adjusting to new practices. For instance, the tradition of “passing the peace” was once a very intimate gesture in the church that involved handshaking and hugging. Now, members exchange peace signs across the aisles from one another.
Schul worries some churches may not reconvene after the pandemic slows down.
“You lose some of the nature of our faith when we don’t gather together,” Schul said. “The alternative to that is a community that continues to be terribly fractured.”
With the convenience of remote services — he said he has attended online services during vacations — Schul said he wonders if congregants will continue to gather through their laptop screens, but he’s hopeful.
“You don’t have to worry about the person who sings off key. You don’t have to worry about the crying baby. You don’t have to worry about parking or whether your little spot in the church is too cold or too hot,” Schul said. “It’ll always be just the right temperature.”
Trend downward dates back decades
The steady membership decline in mainline churches, experts said, can be traced back to the 1970s and factors sweeping the United States — many of which are external to the church.
For instance, a demographic shift in age groups has been a primary cause. In the 1970s, 26% of young Americans identified with a mainline denomination. According to the 2014 Religious Landscape Study conducted by Pew, only 11% of mainline Protestants are millennials.
The same study found that the average age of mainline churches is 52, which is older than any other major religious tradition.
“There was a time, in the ‘70s, when this place was full every Sunday,” Packard said. The current crowd at St. Andrew’s is primarily older couples.
The 1950s are often referred to as the “golden age” for mainline Protestantism because church attendance was booming. At the time, everyone was expected to attend church and become an active part of the religious community to boost his or her social status, according to Hudnut-Beumler.
Baby Boomers began shifting away from institutional worship. For many mainline churches, the average population is grayer, especially as families have fewer children to pass down their religion.
Yet, mainline churches are partially to blame for their inability to attract new members, according to Hudnut-Beumler. The traditions of the church have remained the same for decades with a refusal to change with modern times.
Hudnut-Beumler said Evangelical churches, which made up 55% of all U.S. Protestant churches in 2014, have adapted better to the changing times by planting more churches in suburban neighborhoods, too.
Some mainline churches are latching onto or adopting some features of Evangelical churches and finding success — like Grandview United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The Rev. Andrea Brown, Grandview’s lead pastor, said the church has tried to keep up with the changing times, while remaining true to the Methodist traditions the church was founded upon. Brown said her church holds “intergenerational” services that combine traditional liturgies and contemporary worship — a practice common among many Evangelical churches that involves modern worship music and an emphasis on technology.
For five-year member, Amy Link, Grandview’s contemporary worship was an attractive feature. She said it was important to have her children become baptized when it’s “really hard to raise kids in our current society.”
Link, who is 42 and lives in Lancaster, said the church has a “core group” of families who attend regularly and said there’s an “uptick” in young families at Grandview
Link said her son Jack, 7, begged his parents to go to church each Sunday when in-person services were happening. Jack brought the family of four to the very front pew for the 9:30 a.m. service, which Link said is more contemporary, where he “loves the music, loves every aspect of it.”
But virtual services have been difficult, Link said — especially with Jack and his younger sister, Caroline, 5, because they have trouble sitting still.
“The first time that [Grandview] started to go virtual, I was crying afterwards, because I missed it so much,” Link said. “It just seemed like, ‘Oh my God, we’re just not going to be able to go back.’”
Brown said the church’s integration into the community — which lies in the heart of a suburb right outside of the city of Lancaster — has been integral in keeping attendance and engagement high. Brown said the location makes it easy for community members to recognize the church with a lot of “foot traffic” surrounding it.
“We make a difference in the lives of people around us — we keep people from getting evicted, we feed people, we build affordable housing,” Brown said. “And people know these things about us. We show up when there are matters of justice in the community.
“When churches become very inwardly focused, then they are going to fade away if they have an attitude of ‘we just want the pastor to take care of us and we don’t really care about the world around us.’ They will fade away, and they probably should.”
Caroline Cupp, executive pastor of First Presbyterian Church in West Chester, Pennsylvania, said her church has essentially followed the same practices for nearly 75 years. With the onslaught of the pandemic, Cupp said the church had to make long overdue changes to the everyday function of the church. While First Presbyterian already had technology integrated into services, Cupp said the pandemic forced them to think “more dramatically” with ways to create engaging virtual services.
