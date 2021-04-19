MUNCY — Lane closures will occur beginning this week along Interstate 180 and Route 220 in Lycoming County, between the Northumberland and Clinton County lines, for bridge maintenance.
Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Friday, April 30, PennDOT maintenance crews will be performing maintenance on bridges.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.
