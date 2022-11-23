WILLIAMSPORT — Modernizing its stage lighting and cinema projector is the next project being undertaken by the Community Arts Center, thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Program grant administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and supported by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chair of the Board of Directors for Pennsylvania College of Technology, the owner of the facility.

Enhancing its audiovisual capabilities will permit the historic theater to expand its arts offerings – including film screenings, as it has done in the past – and increase its festival space potential.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.