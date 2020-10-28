MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club has been actively participating in community service in new ways, considering the changes in our world.
Club members have reached out to those living in the five local nursing homes by sending “cheer” cards to the residents. Nearly 400 cards with personal messages were presented to those living at Rolling Hills, Elmcroft, Buffalo Valley, RiverWoods and Heritage Springs. The club also presented to over 100 local first responders from the Mifflinburg Hose Company, police department and paramedics, letters of thanks and gift cards to be used at the Carriage Corner restaurant. Carol and Bryan Grove represented these service organizations and received the thanks of club members at a recent meeting. Mifflinburg Police Chief Jeff Hackenburg spoke on matters of the town and accepted on behalf of his department during an earlier meeting held at the town park.
At a recent meeting, Tom Caruso, business manager of the Mifflinburg Area School District, spoke on the new bio-mass heating system that is heating three of the district buildings and expected to save the district considerable expense for electricity. He also updated the club on several other issues facing schools during the pandemic.
The club also worked with members of the high school Key Club to do a highway clean-up on the Swengel Road. Key Club and Builder’s Club (at the middle school) are branches of Kiwanis as is Circle K on the college level.
Two new members, Sandy Catherman and Terry Morgan, were welcomed into the club and interested persons are always encouraged to contact 570-966-0623 to learn more. The mission of Kiwanis is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.”
