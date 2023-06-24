MILTON — Approximately 100 career musicians from across the United States are preparing to visit Milton for a patriotic concert which is certain to draw a strong crowd.
SFC Jonathan Milburn, tour coordinator for the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus, said Wednesday, June 28, will mark the 10th time since 2001 that the group will have performed in Milton.
The band and chorus last visited in 2019.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Milton Area High School Auditorium. Doors for ticket holders open at 6:30.
Free concert tickets can be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays at The Standard-Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton, or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at The News Item, 707 N. Rock St., Shamokin.
"There should be approximately 100 people coming to Milton (from the group)," Milburn explained. "It is a concert band, and a mixed chorus, male and female (members)."
"America the Beautiful" will be the theme. It will share the story of the Army, while also recognizing veterans.
"It will be a two-hour-long program, and the group does this all over the United States," Milburn said. "We tour 100 days out of the year, throughout the continental United States."
He noted that members of the group are enlisted in the Army. The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus is a competitive group for to become a part of, with auditions required and only a select few chosen to participate.
"Pretty much everyone (in the group) has an undergraduate degree, usually within their perspective instrument, or voice... Out of that, they are educated with the major conservatories across the United States.
"There's a lot of people here that have music therapy degrees, people are way into fitness too."
Many participants are with the group for 20 years, Milburn said.
"Once you win the job, you can keep it, at least for 20 years," he said. "If you decide to retire, you can retire from the military and go on (to other avenues of employment)."
The musicians are from all walks of life.
"People from different states, different ethnicities (are members)," Milburn said. "We do have some people who are immigrants, who are now U.S. citizens... That's the intent, to reflect what the Army is."
In addition to the 100 performance dates, the musicians have little down town.
"When they are not on the road touring, they are here rehearsing," Milburn said. "Our rehearsal facility is at Fort Meade, Maryland.
"They rehearse Monday through Friday, as they are preparing to go on tour," he continued. "They do a lot of educational outreach master classes while they are here... They go into local schools and work with students."
In addition, the Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus provides what Milburn described as "ceremonial support" for various governmental activities.
Members of the group, Milburn said, enjoy visiting communities like Milton which have shown strong support for past performances.
"If you have a presenter that is tried and true, and knows the community super well... and knows how to bring these events together, we definitely always return back to those communities," he said.
"If there's availability and it can work into our schedule, it's part of our regulation that we go to that community," Milburn continued. "We do weigh in more for places that have established communities that really value these events."
He expressed thanks to Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, for reaching out to and working with the Army to coordinate the concert.
"Every show that we have done (in Milton) has always been well received," Milburn said. "On the booking end, I am very thankful for what Amy does, and the support we get when we got to Milton."
The concert is being presented by The Standard-Journal, in partnership with the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.
