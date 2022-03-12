BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University speech and debate (forensics) team won the First Place Team Sweepstakes Award at the Collegiate Forensic Association's Annual Beach Tournament, held March 4-5 in Ocean City, Md.
Jacob Geedey, of Milton, helped Bloomsburg to the win. He was second in After-Dinner Speaking and fourth in Informative Speaking. He was also recognized as an Outstanding Novice at the tournament.
