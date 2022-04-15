While the arrival of a new car changed the drivers running up front on a regular basis throughout the early races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup series season, even more changes could be on tap for the 2023 season.
I was a bit surprised to read a recent article by AP writer Jenna Fryer. I didn’t realize that Martin Truex’s contract with Joe Gibbs Racing expires at the end of this season. In the article, Truex clearly indicated he has made no decision about his future. In other words, there’s a real possibility he could retire at the end of this year.
While it would be natural to think Truex will retire so Gibbs can push his grandson Ty into the car, that’s not the only driver change which could occur at one of NASCAR’s top teams.
I do believe Ty Gibbs will be racing for his grandfather’s Cup team next year, although I have serious doubts about whether he is ready to move up to NASCAR’s top series. Nearly every week, Gibbs is involved in some sort of incident — caused by his overly aggressive driving style — in the Xfinity series.
Just last week in Martinsville, he and Sam Mayer brawled on pit road. One week earlier, it was his teammate John Hunter Nemecheck who didn’t like his aggressive driving style.
Gibbs needs more time to develop in the Xfinity series before moving up to Cup, or he will be “eaten alive” in NASCAR’s top series. However, grandpa Joe has a history of pushing drivers into the Cup series before they’re ready. He did so with both Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez.
It may be natural to think the younger Gibbs will slot into Truex’s car, there may be other openings on the Gibbs team. Kyle Busch’s contract also expires at the end of this season, and it’s already been announced that M&Ms will not be back as his sponsor.
Like Truex, Busch has also been noncommittal about his future. Given that his performance hasn’t been what he’s hoped for over the last two years, I could easily see Busch moving to another team.
The only wrinkle in that move may be that the truck series team owned by Busch is heavily backed by Toyota. But could that team easily switch to another manufacturer, such as Ford?
Why do I suggest Ford? The Ford-backed Stewart-Haas Racing team will have a vacancy at the end of this season as Aric Almirola has already announced plans to step back from full-time racing.
While many believe Ryan Preece — the Stewart-Haas backup driver — is destined to replace Almirola, nothing has been confirmed with that car.
If Busch is going to leave the Gibbs team, he’s only going to move on to drive for another top Cup team. The only team with an apparent vacancy is Stewart-Haas Racing. Could that be where Busch ends up?
If Truex and Busch both leave the Gibbs team, and Ty Gibbs slots into one of those seats, who will drive the other car? There’s not a shortage of young Toyota-backed drivers looking to move into NASCAR’s top division. Truck series regulars John Hunter Nemecheck, Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes would all be viable candidates.
There are a multitude of possible scenarios surrounding who could drive for Joe Gibbs Racing next season. But what if both Truex and Busch re-sign with the team? Well, then Ty Gibbs can spend a much-needed second season as a full-time Xfinity series driver.
