LEWISBURG — Cousins of the man accused of two counts of attempted homicide in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting were admonished Tuesday morning by the judge presiding over the case.
Union County Judge Lori R. Hackenburg temporarily halted testimony in the trial of Julio A. Gonzalez, of Sunbury, after a group of about half-a-dozen men and women entered the courtroom about 20 minutes after proceedings started for the day.
About four or five of the attendees, who said they were also from Sunbury, wore T-shirts apparently printed in a show of solidarity with their relative. "Free Julio" was printed in large block letters on the black T-shirts.
Hackenberg immediately told the group to leave and not return until they changed. They were escorted from the courtroom by sheriff's department personnel. They returned after an explanation of the courtroom dress code.
The judge told the jury that if they saw any members of the group, they were to disregard any sentiment expressed by what they saw. Similarly, any reaction to the proceedings by persons attending should not be considered when deliberating.
A state trooper, part of the Forensic Services Unit, was being cross examined at the time of the stoppage.
Attorney Michael O'Donnell, representing Gonzalez, was asking about the reliability of fingerprint evidence. The witness concluded that prints collected during the investigation had 15 common characteristics with previous prints, but parts of the process could be subjective or even prone to error.
Gonzalez, 25, was also charged with six counts of aggravated assault, firearms discharged into an occupied structure and related conspiracy counts. Two men were injured in the incident in the early evening of June 1, 2020, in the 1700 block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
