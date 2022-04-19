DANVILLE — The Russian invasion of Ukraine literally struck close to home for a physician now based in Danville.
Dr. Dasha Shevchenko, a Geisinger anesthesiologist, originally came from Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the Ukrainian Republic. Shevchenko came to the United States in 1991 at age 2, but still had friends and family in the region as war loomed.
After the invasion started eight weeks ago, Shevchenko made contact with a number of them to see what could be done.
“Leaving and escaping Kharkiv under daily bombardment was something they had to figure out on their own,” Shevchenko said. “But once they got to a border with any of the bordering countries, I told them to just text me as soon as you stand at the the line of any border just so I know what country to go to.”
After the first friend to leave Ukraine got to Slovakia, Shevchenko flew to Vienna the next day and drove to where her friend was.
“It was to kind of settle her and her kids in,” Shevchenko said. “I bought food, groceries, household items, medical equipment and that kind of thing.”
Packing had to be light, given the quick decision to go. Shevchenko said unopened Christmas presents meant for her daughters were shoved into a bag for her friend’s children. Other items, including chocolates, were bought in duty-free shops.
Shevchenko did the same thing for the woman’s parents, another friend who came through Poland and another friend who made it to Hungary for a time but was soon on the road again.
“I flew to Greece, got her a bus to Greece,” she said. “I settled her into one of the houses my husband’s family in Greece.”
For an upcoming trip, Shevchenko had a medical mission in mind. She was hopeful some of the fighting would die down so that she could travel with her husband.
However, each time plans are made, something happens to set them back.
“Right now, even places that were peaceful were getting remotely bombed with precision missiles,” Shevchenko said. “Lviv was bombed (Sunday) and that is a town bordering Poland.”
If she could transport humanitarian aid Shevchenko said she would feel fairly safe.
“One of the things we are trying to do is get vascular grafts for a hospital in Kyiv,” Shevchenko added. “Those grafts are very expensive, but they are relatively small and transportable.”
If Shevchenko and a partner could get medical companies to donate vascular grafts — small surgical devices — she would fly them personally and hand them off in Ukraine. Contacts with women in other countries could be made, but she noted that no men are currently allowed to leave Ukraine.
Shevchenko said a friend who made it to Bratislava helps with a volunteer organization for a small fee. She also tutors children in Russian and works at a gym for Ukranian refugee children. But her husband is still in Ukraine.
Her friend in Greece is less optimistic, as she waits with a young child to be joined again with her husband. She can’t really work because day care in Greece won’t take a child at that age and she has no other support.
Shevchenko speculated that many Ukrainians downplayed the chances of an invasion as there have been border operations and fighting in some regions since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.
“They never thought in a million years that they would drop bombs on civilian targets in a city,” Shevchenko said. “That is exactly what has been happening.”
Shevchenko said war in Europe, with tanks rolling through streets, was unthinkable.
A GoFundMe site has been set up for relief, https://gofund.me/afb730e9, as many of the people Shevchenko has helped will have ongoing needs. A website and application for an 501©3 organization is also in the works.
