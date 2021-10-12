Teen recognized for fundraising efforts

WATSONTOWN — A 13-year-old girl was recognized Monday by Watsontown Borough Council for her efforts to give back to the community.
Delaney Bottorf, an eighth-grade student in the Milton Area School District, was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation. During the recent Watsontown Community Yard Sales, Bottorf operated a stand in front of her mother’s business, Karen Bottorf State Farm on Main Street.
Through the stand, Delaney raised $1,704. The funding was split between the Watsontown Police Department’s K-9 Project and Patriot K-9 Rescue.
Following the council meeting, Delaney said she sold apple dumplings and sweet tea. She credited family members with helping her make 168 dumplings.
Delaney said it’s important for her to support organizations which serve the community.
“They give back to us,” she said. “The police department, what they do is amazing. We want to give back.”
She said Patriot K-9 Rescue assists with finding new homes for animals which were used for military service.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite praised Delaney for her efforts.
“This young lady has been extraordinary,” he said.
In addition to her support of the K-9 project and drug-detection dog Mariska, Witherite said Delaney has also supported his horse Sampson in its role representing the department at community events.
As a fundraiser two years ago, Delaney sold sweet tea during the yard sales.
During his report to council, Witherite said the department will be considering purchasing body cameras in 2022. He said the cameras can be financed over a three- to five-year period.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the potential purchase of the body cameras will be discussed during upcoming budget meetings.
Council member Dennis Confer noted the department has been responding to an increasing number of domestic disturbances. Given the various situations the officers face, he believes purchasing the cameras would be a wise decision.
Witherite said there are many advantages to having body cameras, including protecting the borough from potential litigation. In addition, he said officers can review footage to help write better reports following incidents.
“We can also use those cameras as mobile video recorders in the cars,” Witherite said.
Confer updated council on a committee’s ongoing discussions with the Watsontown Historical Association on the association’s offer to purchase the former Santander Bank Building from the borough.
It was previously noted the association offered to purchase the building for $129,000, the same price the borough paid for the property in 2019.
During Monday’s meeting, Confer said the association asked the borough to finance its purchase of the property over a 60-month period.
In addition, Confer said the association offered to forego the borough’s annual $3,000 contribution to the association in exchange for the borough covering the building’s electric costs.
“We refused that offer,” Confer said. “We are not a financial institution. We don’t want to become one.”
He said the borough has made a counter offer to the association. Following the meeting, Confer said the borough will not be discussing financial terms of the negotiations between the two sides.
During the meeting, he said the borough will be returning a $20,000 check the association sent to the borough as a show of good faith. He noted that cashing the check would indicate the borough has accepted an offer from the association.
Confer also reported the committee has given the association until July 31 to secure the finances necessary to purchase the building and finalize the deal with the borough.
Borough Secretary Brendi Brooke reported that Watsontown has received 152 letters of support from individuals asking the borough to sell the property to the association.
Confer said the association may consider a fundraising campaign in order to come up with the funds to purchase the building.
“They need to get back to those people (who wrote the letters) and see if they’ll support the cause,” Confer said.
Following the meeting, he said the door is open for the association to respond to the committee’s counter offer by the noted deadline.
The following events and activities were announced during the meeting:
• Warrior Run High School homecoming parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, along Main Street.
• Borough budget meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in the borough building.
• Halloween parade, forms at 5:30 p.m. moves at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, along Elm Street.
• Trick-or-treat hours, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
