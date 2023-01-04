LEWISBURG — A new jury will need to be selected in Union County before a new trial date is scheduled for the homicide case involving Myrle Miller.
The trial was expected to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Union County Courthouse. However, the trial has been postponed.
Defense Attorney and Public Defender Brian Ulmer simply stated that "medical issues" on the defense side are the reason for the cancelation.
"Jury selection for the new trial date is scheduled to take place Jan. 30 and 31," said Tamara Phillips, Union County District Attorney's Office administrative/legal assistant. "A new date for a trial will depend on the availability of a judge and witnesses for the defense and prosecution."
This is the second delay for the trial as in March 2022, Judge Michael H. Sholley granted a defense request to move selection of jury from April to July.
Ulmer requested the continuance, reportedly to allow time to evaluate thousands of documents.
Miller, 77, of Winfield, was charged in May 2021 with the alleged poisoning death of John W. Nichols, in 2018. Miller was also accused of fraud insurance theft amid allegations that she took thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.
Both the first degree murder and insurance-related felonies will be heard at the same trial.
Miller has been held without bail since her arrest.
