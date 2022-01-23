HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects.
“DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access each year and we expect them to have a greater impact as a result of the increased use of the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dunn said. “We will continue to assist as many worthy projects as we can to ensure that we retain the new users who have turned to parks, forests and trails in the past two years to help maintain their mental and physical health.”
The 2022 grant application round will remain active until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Recipients include local governments and recreation and conservation organizations.
In the previous year, $70 million in grants were awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program. The DCNR noted each grant dollar generally leverages an additional $3 in local, county and private investments.
Funding for Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants comes from several state and federal sources, including Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund Environmental Stewardship Fund, Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program, Snowmobile and ATV Restricted Revenue Accounts, Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program.
A tutorial video is available on DCNR’s YouTube channel to help potential applicants learn about grant requirements and how to navigate the application interface. DCNR staff are also available to assist you in developing a competitive grant application. Contact information is available on the Regional Staff Assignment map.
Grant applications are only accepted through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal. For more information is posted at the DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Grant Program web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.