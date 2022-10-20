Penn College named 'Guard Friendly School'

Chet Beaver, left, coordinator of Veteran and Military Services for Pennsylvania College of Technology, receives ‘Guard Friendly School’ honors from Kelly Lewis, president and CEO of Lewis Strategic, who served as host for the award ceremony, held at Fort Indiantown Gap.

 Provided by Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has received “Guard Friendly School” designation from an organization devoted to the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) – an advocacy group dedicated to the growth of the Pennsylvania National Guard and its service members, veterans and families – bestowed the honor during a recent ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap.

