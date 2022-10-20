Penn College named 'Guard Friendly School'

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has received “Guard Friendly School” designation from an organization devoted to the Pennsylvania National Guard.
The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) – an advocacy group dedicated to the growth of the Pennsylvania National Guard and its service members, veterans and families – bestowed the honor during a recent ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap.
“We are proud to be recognized by PNGAS for our long-standing support of students who serve in the National Guard,” said Chet Beaver, coordinator of Veteran and Military Services, who received the award on behalf of the college. “We are dedicated to ensuring the success of all 180 veterans and currently serving military enrolled at the college.”
More than 50 of those students are members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
To be considered for PNGAS Guard Friendly School recognition, institutions must meet or exceed 10 baseline criteria that create a supportive learning environment for National Guard members pursuing postsecondary degrees. The PNGAS Education Advisory Council developed the standards.
Penn College services and benefits available to military and veterans include designated point of contact for counseling needs and career services, separate student processing procedure with assistance from veterans, in-state tuition cost, waiver of tuition deposit, outreach program for veteran-student families, and reduced fees at the Robert and Maureen Dunham Children’s Learning Center.
In addition, the college offers a military/veteran-specific first-year experience program; reduced tuition for those serving on active duty; and a central location to gather, collaborate and study: the Major General Fred F. Marty Veterans and Military Resource Center.
