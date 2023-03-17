MIDDLEBURG — A Community Agriculture Breakfast, for residents of Pennsylvania's 85th Legislative District, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg.
To RSVP to attend, call the office of Rep. David Rowe (R-85) at 570-837-0052, by March 28.
