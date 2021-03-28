State Police At Milton DUI
LEWISBURG — A 2004 Dodge Neon ran out of gas westbound on the Lewisburg bridge, troopers said, and went out of control when the owner attempted to push it.
The vehicle came to rest against a westbound barrier..
Troopers said the unnamed driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:06 p.m. March 26 along Four Mile Drive at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers reported a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Richard J. Derrick, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it stopped for a red light and proceeded right without proper clearance and was struck by a westbound 2017 BMW X5 driven by a 16-year-old old Montoursville girl. Both drivers and a passenger in the BMW were belted and no injuries were noted.
Derrick will be cited with traffic-control signals, police noted.
Vehicle into parked vehicle (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after a vehicle she was driving struck a parked Jeep.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:35 a.m. March 24 along Lincoln Drive, east of Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Joanna M. Beck, 32, was traveling east in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck a legally parked 2002 Jeep Liberty, and spun clockwise. The Jeep ended up on its driver’s side, police noted.
Beck was belted and was transported for a possible injury. She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Corruption of minors
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — State police responded betwee March 3-4 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County, for a report of corruption of minors.
A 17-year-old Canton, Ohio, boy was allegedly victimized.
Assault
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending following an alleged physical altercation at 9 p.m .March 24 along Grey Fox Drive and Cobalt Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a debt collection that was potentially fraudulent.
The alleged incident occurred at 5 p.m. March 25 along High Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A parked, unoccupied 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 had its rear window smashed, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred while the vehicle was parked March 19 along I-180 prior to exit 17 at Lycoming Mall.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The vehicle of a Williamsport woman was damaged between 3 and 8 p.m. March 18 at 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP —The mailbox of a 56-yer-old Trout Run woman was damaged sometime overnight March 9, troopers reported.
Damage to the black, metal mailbox was estimated at $50, and occurred at 154 Blair Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Paxinos man and Coal Township woman were charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges after responding to Quality Inn, 613 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State police responded when paraphernalia was allegedly found in one of the rooms and paraphernalia was seized and interviews conducted, it was noted.
Found bike
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A silver Mongoose Rebel BMX bike was found at 8 a.m. March 22 at 1501 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The bike has red pedals and is valued at $100.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman believed she had purchased an iPad via Facebook Marketplace for $180, and was then block and could get no further response, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:48 a.m. March 26 at 1302 W. Ridge Road, Franklin Township, Snyder.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Predator 4,000-watt generator valued at $300 was taken from the back yard of Robert Langel, 32, of Penns Creek, troopers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2012 GMC Acadia at 4:13 a.m. Jan. 26 at 380 Winding Road, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, and cited a Reading woman.
Alex Duncan, 38, was charged with DUI and summary traffic offenses after he allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to state police he used drugs. Duncan submitted to chemical testing while admitting she had used methamphetamine, police noted.
DUI
ORANGE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Bloomsburg man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 13 along Route 487 and Megargell Road, Orange Township, Columbia County.
Travis Scurry was arrested after his 2003 Chevrolet was stopped, police noted.
Firearms violation
BENTON — Troopers cited a 22-year-old Benton man with a firearms violation after he was discovered to be in possession of two firearms while prohibited from possessing firearms.
Anthony Albertson was contacted after troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at 3:22 a.m. Feb. 7 at 302 Fifth St., Benton, Columbia County. Albertson allegedly showed signs of impairment and was found in possession of two firearms.
Criminal mischief
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly damaged the wiper blade on a 2010 Ford belonging to Tyler Ferguson, 26, of Danville, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Feb. 2 at 3 Country Manor Drive, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.
