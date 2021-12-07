MILTON — A Milton home built in the 1800s sustained significant damage in a Tuesday afternoon blaze which sent responders from multiple area departments rushing to the borough.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the blaze broke out at around 5 p.m. in a home at 211 Hepburn St., owned by William Warfield II.
“The homeowner was upstairs, came downstairs, smelled smoke, saw visible smoke and fire in the kitchen,” Derr said.
He said Warfield quickly exited the home and called 9-1-1. He and his wife lived together at the home. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters. Derr said three cats died in the blaze.
He described the home as being a “bloom frame” construction.
“It’s a solid channel from the basement to the attic,” Derr said, while describing the home’s construction. “(The fire) got into the walls.”
From there, the blaze quickly extended into the attic.
“The home is from the late 1800s,” Derr said. “The insulation that was used was burlap bags… That helped fuel the fire.”
He said the rear portion of the home was “significantly damaged” in the blaze. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a neighboring home.
“The bulk of the fire was knocked down fairly quickly,” Derr said. “There was hoarder-type conditions in the home.”
As a result of the construction of the home and the conditions, he said firefighters spent an extended period of time making sure the flames were completely extinguished.
He noted that the responders from multiple departments who were called to the scene worked well together.
“It’s been a busy day for everyone,” Derr said. “This was our fourth call of the day, second working fire.”
Multiple departments responded earlier in the afternoon to a fire at a wood shop in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Milton firefighters also responded to two automatic fire alarms.
In addition to Milton, Derr said firefighters from Lewisburg, Warrior Run, White Deer Township, Turbot Township and Point Township responded to the Hepburn Street fire. In addition, firefighters from Northumberland transferred to the Milton station, while Mifflinburg firefighters transferred to White Deer Township while responders worked on scene.
Firefighters remained on Hepburn Street for more than three hours.
The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, however Derr said it remains under investigation. A fire marshal is expected to inspect the scene Wednesday.
