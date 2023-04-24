NORTHUMBERLAND — A son, Theodore Luca Fridline, was born to Zachary Fridline and Evelyn Wintersteen. Theodore was born at 8:12 a.m. April 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
His grandparents are James and Patricia Wintersteen of Northumberland, and David and Lori Fridline of New Columbia.
