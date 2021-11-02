LEWISBURG — Incumbent Diane O. Miller, a Republican, will apparently return for a full term as Union County prothonotary and clerk of courts.
Miller unofficially defeated Nick Fuller, a Democrat, with nearly 70% of the county-wide vote for a full term of four years. The positions, which pay $82,384 annually, administer court records of civil proceedings as well as criminal proceedings of the Court of Common Pleas.
A long-time deputy clerk and chief deputy, Miller, 56, filled the unexpired term of Linda Richards after her retirement.
