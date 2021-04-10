Editor's note: Today's feature is the second to feature Marine Veteran Walter Steinbacher and his recently released book, "Point Man Up: One Marine's Memories of Vietnam." The first feature appeared in last week's Weekender.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Like most combat veterans mired in a war, Walter Steinbacher dealt with death on a near-daily basis.
Steinbacher, author of "Point Main Up: One Marine's Memories of Vietnam," wondered if he'd ever make it back to Lycoming County. Soon after arriving in Vietnam in 1966, and only a day after speaking with fellow Lycoming Countian Dennis Eaker, he'd learned his fellow Marine had been killed in action. Eaker — Lycoming County's first Vietnam War casualty — was killed Sept. 16, 1966, in Quang Tri Province and is memorialized on Panel 10E, line 105 of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It is the personal feelings and reflections of Steinbacher that fill his book, and humanize the trauma associated with war.
"Somehow I was still breathing to witness another sunrise," he wrote of the firefight that claimed Eaker.
"It was scary," he said recently of his time in Vietnam. Steinbacher praised the Vietnamese for their courage in battle, and grew to respect the culture.
He, like most combat vets of the time, never thought he'd make it home.
"It was always scary," said Steinbacher. "The VC (Viet Cong) had the advantage, all the time. The Vietnamese has elite snipers. They were good.
"I kind of gave my life over to Vietnam. You could see the graph of the war (casualties) going up. When the monsoons were over — February, March – we were getting hit every time out. You just don't know how you are going to get out of it (alive)."
As the title suggests, Steinbacher often took point on the daily patrols. The life of a point man in Vietnam ranged from days to weeks, depending on what area of Vietnam you served. Steinbacher and his 1st Battalion, 26th Marine Landing Team were in the hotbed of activity for Marines, south of the Demilitarized Zone in the notorious I Corps. From Khe Sahn to Da Nang, Steinbacher trudged through ride paddies and thick jungle while battling VC and NVA (North Vietnamese Army) regulars.
"Every day we had an ambush and a patrol, always containment, always win the hearts and minds," said Steinbacher.
The Marines often provided medical attention and more to local villagers, all while understanding the enemy may be living among the same villagers they were assisting.
"The men were never around," Steinbacher remembered. "There were always women and children, older villagers too."
Marines would patrol, then find a "safe" place to set up a perimeter, dig a foxhole and hope they wouldn't be probed overnight - or worse, mortared. Booby-traps, snipers and ambushes claimed the lives of his fellow Marines often, and it was tough to deal with. Steinbacher knew he had to maintain his edge, though, or he may not make it home.
Steinbacher eventually became a leader and often took younger, inexperienced troop replacements on patrols.
"There are lot of little things in the book if you pay attention," Steinbacher advised. "We didn't pay attention, or talk about the killing while we were there. We didn't pat our backs after a successful mission. We just didn't talk about it, no one. We became immune to it."
Steinbacher's book also deals with the first weeks and months stateside after he recovered from his wounds. On June 27, near Khe Sahn, Steinbacher was leading a patrol around Hill 881 when an explosion rocked the area. A mortar explosion ravaged his ankle and injured several other Marines. When the men were loaded onto a chopper for extraction, they came under fire and the chopper went down. Miraculously, no one was killed.
Ironically, Steinbacher had been just days away from his Freedom Bird home. Suddenly, he was faced with weeks of recuperation, but nonetheless, headed home.
Steinbacher readily admits he struggled during his time back in the states. From the abuse of fellow Americans, many of whom name-called and derided those returning from Vietnam, to the adjustment to life where every day isn't a struggle to survive, it was a long and difficult process.
Steinbacher eventually married his high school sweetheart, Diane, and the couple had three daughters, two of whom remain local. He and Diane still live at the base of Bald Eagle Mountain.
One of his daughter, Jodi, painted the image used as the cover of the book. Kristie and Jenna are the couple's other two daughters.
Steinbacher worked years at Bethlehem Steel before the industrial giant closed. He then went back to school and eventually landed a job with the Bureau of Forestry, a job he loved. He retired from the bureau in 2007. He also beat cancer, and helped put his three daughters through college.
Today, Steinbacher holds nothing back when discussing his time in Vietnam. He has nothing but praise for his fellow Marines, and all those who served in Vietnam. He came away from the experience with a profound respect for the Vietnamese and overall Asian culture.
"Point Man Up: One Marine's Memories of Vietnam" is available at Otto's Bookstore, Williamsport and Mondragon, Lewisburg.
