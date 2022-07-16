SUNBURY — Thirty-three years after the disappearance of Barbara Miller — a 30-year-old Sunbury resident whose cold case has attracted national attention over the course of a protracted investigation — family and friends are still waiting for one last big breakthrough in the case.
Miller went missing July 1, 1989, after attending a party the night before. While police interviewed a number of suspects, the case went cold throughout the 1990s and Miller was officially declared dead in 2002 by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
Susan Zimmerman — who describes herself as being "like family" to Miller — said she was one of the last people to see Miller before her disappearance. Zimmerman said she is still heartbroken by Miller's death but is determined to see the case through to the end.
"I was a mental mess on the 30th of June this year. I would like to put Barbara to rest," Zimmerman said. "I’m in this to get her killer, I’m not in this for anything but. I just want this to end."
The two attended the party together in Mifflinburg, she said, before Miller departed and was subsequently reported missing on July 5 by Joseph Walter “Mike” Egan, Miller's boyfriend and a former Sunbury police officer.
Egan has since been identified as the lead suspect in the case according to former Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller, who reopened the investigation in 2017 and led the redoubled efforts until his resignation from the department in 2018. He is not related to Barbara.
The last public developments came in summer of 2017 after Chief Miller's probing into the case led authorities to extensively search a Milton home located at 751 N. Front St. for Barbara Miller's body. The home had previously been owned by Egan's sister, Cathy Reitenbach.
In the search warrant, it was stated that Barbara Miller contacted Sunbury police prior to her disappearance over ongoing domestic problems with Egan, alleging harassment, terroristic threats, and that Egan was spying on her using binoculars. Zimmerman said Miller had the locks on her apartment changed in response, shortly before she went missing.
It was further stated in the warrant that a confidential informant indicated Miller's body was buried at the home.
A portion of the yard was excavated and searched with dogs — the findings of which have not been revealed — and a portion of a concrete wall was removed from the house's basement and sent to labs around the country for study, along with soil from the excavation.
"I was shocked to see it, I came home and turned on Facebook and saw they were up there digging," said Zimmerman.
Later, in August 2017, police recovered a container after dredging a pond near Montandon, the contents of which have not been disclosed. The night before, police executed a search warrant at Miller's former home at 239 Penn St. in Sunbury.
Zimmerman said a source close to the case told her that police dredged five waterways around the area in total, and "in every one them they found what they were looking for."
In the time since then, Zimmerman said she has started to grow impatient while family members await any updates on the investigation.
"All I know is you would think something would be happening by now," Zimmerman said, in reference to the testing on the concrete slab. "That was 2017 and they said it would take two years to do the DNA test.
"The last thing I heard was the state Attorney General was involved in Barbara's case, that they came and got all her files out of Sunbury police," Zimmerman added.
The Sunbury Police Department confirmed the investigation has been taken over by the state Attorney General and that agents had taken the files related to the case from police headquarters.
The Attorney General's office commented only that the case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation, the office said, should contact Special Agent Jimmy Mummau at 717-787-6858.
Zimmerman believes Miller’s disappearance may be connected to the disappearance of Corey Edkin, who was 2-years-old when he disappeared from the New Columbia area on Oct. 13, 1986.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed in 2020 that an investigation into Edkin’s disappearance is ongoing.
Zimmerman also believes the cases may be tied into the Dec. 12, 1986, murder of Ricky Wolfe. His body was found at a boat access area off of Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Billy Hendricks and Scott Schaeffer were found guilty of the Wolfe murder. However, they were released from prison in 2006 and 2007 respectively after a witness in the case recanted their testimony and documents were discovered which provided alibis for both men.
Wolfe, who was from Mifflinburg, was reported missing after failing to show up for a child’s birthday party the night before he was found dead.
"My mission is to put Barbara to rest. For years I’ve had people ready to pray," Zimmerman said. "We feel so disheartened, we feel we’ll never get it solved, we’re just at a loss for words. We just want justice for Barbara."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.