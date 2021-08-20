MILTON — In a perfectly straight line, with instruments in hand, members of the Milton Area High School Marching Black Panthers paraded from the band room to a practice field located to the rear of the high school Thursday as part of their preparations for the upcoming high school football season.
While Thursday marked the first day of classes in the Milton Area School District, the marching band members have been gathering together for several weeks to prepare for their fall field show.
Seniors Lucas Hower and Ashley Shamblen said the show will feature music from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.
“We had two weeks of band camp (this summer),” Shamblen said, while describing the process of preparing for the fall show. “We would work on our marching, our music.”
Currently, the band is rehearsing for two hours each Tuesday and Thursday evening to prepare for the show.
“Every little thing matters,” Shamblen said. “The way you roll your feet can affect the way (your music) sounds.”
Hower said the field show performance came together very quickly through the band camp and rehearsals.
A tuba player, Hower touched on some of his early challenges of learning to play the instrument.
“The first year, I had a lot of sore shoulders,” he said, adding that he does enjoy being a member of the band.
“I just like playing music,” he said.
Shamblen, who plays the mellophone, also enjoys her instrument.
“It’s not a typical marching instrument,” she said.
Shamblen said the instrument is a good fit in a performance of music from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
“I like the parts I get to play with (the mellophone),” she said. “It always adds a nice filler to the music.”
While there will be no football games played in Milton’s athletic stadium this fall as it’s undergoing an extensive renovation project, Shamblen said underclassmen will be able to enjoy performing in the stadium for years to come.
“With the new field, if I was younger and had the opportunity to use it, I’d be excited,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity the younger (students) have here.”
Shamblen said interest in Milton’s music program is growing.
“Our concert band class has grown tremendously,” she said.
Shamblen explained the class is an elective students can take. While not necessarily members of the marching band, she said students in the class do present concerts.
“We have so much more participation this year than last (in the music program),” she said. “It’s anticipation of the new field.”
Alyssa Williams, band director, pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic with increasing interest in the music program. With families shut in for an extended period of time, she said students are looking for opportunities to interact with others.
Members of the band include: Skyler Harrington, Arella Sandrick and Kayli Johnson, clarinet; Max Ferry, Alexa Beers, Nathan Hall and Sam Hepler, saxophone; Ashley Shamblen, mellophone; Spencer Hutton, trombone; Levi Shamblen and Gabbie Heckman, baritone; Lucas Hower, tuba; Elias Franciscus, Jaydon Cottage and Leslie Krebs, pit percussion; Chadrick Bastian, Jillian Latchford, Zach Letteer and Xavier Godown, battery percussion; Riley Godown, Mya Cromwell, Lilly Tilman, Emily Nicholas and Chloe Heintzelman, color guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.