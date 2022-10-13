An article on a meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission which appeared in the Oct. 13 edition of The Standard-Journal contained several errors. Howard Woodring, of Lewisburg, was appointed as a new commission member. It was not stated that his appointment is contingent upon one of the commission’s current members turning in their resignation. Currently, no commission member has turned in a resignation. It was erroneously noting that a member would be resigning. The commission will be holding a work session at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1610 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg. The session will include a discussion of the 2023 budget.

