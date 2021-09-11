KULPMONT - Standing at one of the most photographed spots along the Appalachian Trail, Walt Lutz knew it was a photo he couldn’t pass up. When someone offered to take his picture at McAfee Knob, Virginia, they encouraged him to get a little closer to the edge. “No, no, no,” he said. “That’s as good as it gets. It’s 1,300 feet straight down.”
The stories from the trail elicit a laugh from the 70-year-old Lutz, who this week capped his 1,000 mile journey to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. His experience at the knob, just north of Roanoke, was just one of many interesting stories he relishes from his months-long experience.
From the trail alone, Lutz raised around $2,000. Beyond that, he’s raised another $15,000 and will continue accepting donations for several more weeks, all to aid with the purchase of a new fire truck for the Kulpmont Fire Department.
Lutz, an Army veteran, is passionate about those who serve communities across the country, and especially those close to home. The Bucknell graduate admits he's a bit beaten up by the trail, but armed with cherished memories and satisfaction that he did something to help emergency responders.
On Saturday, he’ll serve as grand marshal for Kulpmont’s 9-11 parade. He'll lead the fire trucks, marching bands, and more.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “They told me I’d have a convertible to ride in. I laughed. I just hiked 1,000 miles, I think I can walk it.”
Lutz still marvels at some of the scenery he experienced, but it was the people that made the biggest impact on his months-long experience. He’s been on trail since mid May, stepping off only for a friend’s funeral and four a four-day stretch in July.
“That, literally it was to recuperate,” said Lutz. “It’s rough. It’s rough and you’re eating freeze-dried food and not sleeping where you get good rest.
“It was much harder than I anticipated. Getting ready for the hike in February, March and April I did quite a bit of hiking, but I didn’t hike enough in the mountains.”
The elevation through North Carolina and Tennessee proved brutal, he said.
“It was 6,500 feet up and down, up and down,” he said. “The first 150 miles were cold, and I wasn't expecting that. I had every piece of clothing on me and my rain suit. I put my extra socks on my hands. Physically, it was more than I anticipated.”
The people surprised Lutz, time and again.
“So many people helped me so many times,” he said. “If they hadn’t, I would not have made it. From getting banged up to simply showing me how to pack my pack, and showing me, ‘this is how you do this.’”
Even when he stepped off trail for a bite, or some time away from the woods, he experienced the generosity of every-day Americans.
“I went to Mass down around Harpers Ferry (W.Va.) and told a few people my story,” Lutz said. “At the end, they gave me $300.
“A young man on the trail told me he had no money, but he gave me his lucky coin, a Sacagawea coin. I still have it.”
The generosity moved him as he met so many interesting, caring people on, and off, the trail.
“I think it says a lot,” said Lutz. “Their better angels come out. I thought, ‘Maybe it’s symptomatic of hikers,’ but it happened off the trail too. Given the chance, people’s better nature comes into play. They just want to help people.”
Happy to be home in Kulpmont, Lutz laughed and noted that in the very near future, people can check Facebook to find some good used gear.
“Some highly used hiking gear will be for sale,” he said with a laugh.
To aid Lutz with the fundraiser, a GoFundMe site has been established. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1000-miles-for-a-new-fire-truck?qid=33b7880f59ca8758a836f90b37099d8b&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer or type (Kulpmont Fire Truck 1000 Mile Hike) into the search bar at the GoFundMe site.
Kulpmont's 9-11 parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.