MIFFLINBURG — The 11th annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
Proceeds will benefit Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School Boys Lacrosse Team. Runners and walkers can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Mifflinburg/MifflinburgTurkeyTrot or by emailing mifflinburgturkeytrot@gmail.com.
T-shirts are provided for individuals that register before Saturday, Oct. 30. Registration ends Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Non-perishable food donations will be collected at the start of the race and donated to local food pantries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.