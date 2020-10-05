SHAMOKIN DAM — Blake Garmon, M.D., a primary care physician, has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team in Shamokin Dam.
Garmon earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston after completing undergraduate studies in biology at Austin College. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He joins the 65 Forward team following his time as a primary care physician in central Virginia. In addition to his work in primary care, he served as a wound care physician and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia.
Garmon is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.