WILLIAMSPORT – UPMC is offering third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer and second doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The emergency use authorization has been expanded to allow the additional doses for those 18 and over by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We’re lucky now that vaccine supply is abundant, and because you maintain strong protection from your primary vaccination series, there is no urgent need for a booster the moment you pass the six-month mark (for Moderna or Pfizer) or a second-dose booster after you pass the two-month mark (for Johnson & Johnson),” said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa. “While there’s no rush, it is still important to get the additional doses when you’re eligible as recommended to ensure you have the highest level of protection available.”
Eligibility for third doses for those that have already received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine:
Immunocompromised (Those who have a had a solid organ transplant, on chemotherapy, or have had certain chronic illnesses):
• The third doses can be received 28 days or more from the second dose.
• The third dose should be of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Not Immunocompromised
• 65 and older
• 18 and older with an underlying medical condition.
• 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings, which includes health care workers.
• The third dose can be received 6 months or more after the second dose.
• The third dose can be any of the three available vaccines.
Eligibility for second doses for those that have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
• Anyone 18 or older is eligible for an additional dose.
• The second dose can be received two months or more after the first dose.
• The second dose can be any of the three available vaccines.
To schedule your vaccination appointment and to learn more about the additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, go to vaccine.UPMC.com.
